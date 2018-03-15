The Latest: 4 people, including 1-year-old, dead in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the apparent shooting deaths of four people, including a 1-year-old girl, in Brooklyn (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

The bodies of four apparent shooting victims, including a 1-year-old girl, were found in a Brooklyn apartment just hours before students throughout New York City participated in walkouts to protest gun violence.

Police have been trying to determine whether the deaths Wednesday were three homicides and a suicide.

Deputy Chief Michael Kemper says investigators are still "working very hard" to find a motive.

A relative found the bodies about 5 a.m. at a high-rise complex, the Riverdale Osborne Towers.

The other victims were a 57-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

Kemper says it appears all the victims were related.

___

9:30 a.m.

Authorities say four people, including a young child, have been shot to death in a Brooklyn apartment.

Police spokesman Stephen P. Davis says investigators are trying to determine whether the deaths were three homicides and a suicide.

According to The New York Times, the child was a girl between the ages of 1 and 2.

A relative found their bodies around 5 a.m. Wednesday at a high-rise complex, the Riverdale Osborne Towers.

The other victims were a male apparently in his late teens, a man apparently in his 50s, and a man apparently in his late 20s.

The neighborhood, Brownsville, has long been one of New York City's most violent. Like other parts of the city, it has experienced a decline in crime in recent years.

___

7:05 a.m.

Authorities say four people, including a child, have been found shot to death in a Brooklyn apartment.

WABC says police are preliminarily investigating the deaths as homicides and a suicide.

The New York Police Department says a relative found the victims around 5 a.m. Wednesday in Brownsville.

___

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com

___

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com