COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in the Twenty20 tri-series match on Wednesday.

___

Scores: India 176-3 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 89, Suresh Raina 47; Rubel Hossain 2-27) def. Bangladesh 159-6 in 20 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 72 not out; Washington Sundar 3-22 ) by 17 runs.