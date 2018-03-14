Lebanese author, feminist Emily Nasrallah dies

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese author and feminist Emily Nasrallah has died following a struggle with cancer. She was 87.

Her daughter Maha Nasrallah says she passed away in Beirut on Tuesday night.

Her writing touched on women's determination, migration and the terror of Lebanon's 1975-1990 Civil War. She was the author of several novels and children's books, and was awarded regional and international prizes for her work.

She began her career as a journalist and published her first book, "Birds of September," in 1962, to critical acclaim.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri tweeted: "Lebanon and the Arab world lost an icon of literature and Lebanese creativity, and a women's rights activist."

She is survived by her four children.