AP Photos: Students across US walk out over gun violence

An administrator at James Ferris High School walks with 17 balloons prior to a student walkout to demand action on gun violence, Wednesday, March 14,
Students from Miami County Day School walk out of their school to protest gun violence in Miami Shores, Fla., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Students from
A sign commemorating the 1999 Columbine High School shooting is collected with other commemorative signs as students at Wissahickon High School return
Students from Westglades Middle School walk out of their school as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Pa
Students at Yarmouth High School participate in a walkout to protest gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Yarmouth, Maine. Leaders of the rally
Students from James Ferris High School hold a banner outside of the school during a student walkout, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Jersey City, N.J. S
After a rally in front of the White House, students march up Pennsylvania Avenue toward Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Student
Pat Gibson holds a drawing of Meadow Pollack, a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, as she stands outside of the school as pa
Students across the country and the globe walked out of school Wednesday to demand action on gun violence and to honor the 17 people killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida. From campuses battling snowstorms to schools that have seen their own fatal shootings, students left their classrooms for 17 minutes — one each for the dead in Florida. In all, more than 3,000 walkouts were planned, organizers said.