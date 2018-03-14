Ex-prisoner asks police to arrest him to avoid homelessness

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who spent almost four decades in prison for murder and parole violations is back behind bars after faking an armed robbery and begging police to put him back inside.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Clayton police arrested 57-year-old Paul Borroni last week after he held up a restaurant and threatened to shoot an employee if she didn't call the police. Police say Borroni pretended his finger was a gun.

He told police he didn't want to be homeless.

Borroni was convicted in 1979, aged 17, of fatally stabbing a high school student who refused to date him. He was freed last month.

He's now charged with first-degree robbery and is being held on $250,000 cash bail. His court-appointed attorney couldn't be reached for comment.

___

