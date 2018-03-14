Oneika the Traveller: An influencer broaches complex issues

Influencers are big in travel these days. They include Oneika (Oh-NEE-kah) Raymond, known as Oneika the Traveller, who's been to more than 100 countries. She blogs and Instagrams and hosts two Travel Channel shows on Facebook: "Big City, Little Budget" and "One Bag and You're Out."

But traveling as a black woman has some unique challenges, Raymond says in this week's AP Travel podcast "Get Outta Here." In countries where locals don't have much contact with black people, she's found herself stared at and photographed. But she uses the opportunity to engage with locals, learning about their culture while they learn about hers.

Her recommendations for helping solo female travelers stay safe include staying in well-lit, populated areas and never compromising safety to "save a dollar or prove a point."