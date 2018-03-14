The Latest: Injured remain hospitalized after bus crash

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a charter bus carrying members of a high school band (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

At least nine people remain hospitalized following the crash of a charter bus carrying members of a high school band from Texas.

A spokeswoman for Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, says four people were listed in stable condition in two of the company's hospitals early Wednesday.

Five people are still hospitalized at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. A spokesman says two are in serious condition and three in good condition.

A bus wrecked early Tuesday in south Alabama as it carried 46 students and adults from Channelview High School in suburban Houston. The group was headed home following a performance at Disney World.

___

10:42 p.m.

One minute members of the Texas high school band were sleeping soundly on an early morning bus trip home from a much-anticipated trip to a music festival at Disney World. The next minute their bus was plunging into a ravine so steep rescuers had to rappel down to them.

The crash tossed students around the vehicle and killed the driver.

Relatives identified the driver, Harry Caligone, as a caring man who was "dedicated to his job." About three dozen others on the bus were hurt, six seriously, authorities and the bus company said. Interstate 10 was blocked for hours where the accident occurred between Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known, but survivors from Channelview High School in metro Houston described being asleep one moment and tumbling through the air the next.'

___

