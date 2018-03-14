  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/03/14 22:04
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 30 26 3 1 85 20 81
Man United 30 20 5 5 58 23 65
Tottenham 30 18 7 5 59 25 61
Liverpool 30 17 9 4 68 34 60
Chelsea 30 17 5 8 52 27 56
Arsenal 30 14 6 10 55 41 48
Burnley 30 11 10 9 27 26 43
Leicester 30 10 10 10 45 43 40
Everton 30 10 7 13 35 49 37
Watford 30 10 6 14 39 50 36
Brighton 30 8 10 12 28 40 34
Bournemouth 30 8 9 13 35 48 33
Newcastle 30 8 8 14 30 40 32
Swansea 30 8 7 15 25 42 31
Huddersfield 30 8 7 15 25 50 31
West Ham 30 7 9 14 36 57 30
Southampton 30 5 13 12 29 44 28
Crystal Palace 30 6 9 15 28 48 27
Stoke 30 6 9 15 28 56 27
West Brom 30 3 11 16 23 47 20
Friday, March 16

Tottenham vs. Newcastle ppd.

Saturday, March 17

Burnley vs. Chelsea ppd.

Bournemouth vs. West Brom 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Southampton ppd.

Leicester vs. Arsenal ppd.

Stoke vs. Everton 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT

Liverpool vs. Watford 1730 GMT

Sunday, March 18

West Ham vs. Man United ppd.

Man City vs. Brighton ppd.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 37 24 7 6 66 32 79
Cardiff 37 23 7 7 58 31 76
Aston Villa 37 20 9 8 61 36 69
Fulham 37 19 11 7 64 39 68
Derby 37 16 14 7 55 34 62
Middlesbrough 37 18 7 12 53 35 61
Sheffield United 37 18 5 14 51 43 59
Bristol City 37 15 13 9 53 42 58
Preston 37 14 15 8 46 37 57
Millwall 37 14 13 10 44 37 55
Brentford 37 14 11 12 53 45 53
Ipswich 37 15 7 15 47 47 52
Leeds 37 14 8 15 49 51 50
Norwich 37 12 13 12 38 42 49
QPR 37 12 10 15 43 53 46
Nottingham Forest 37 13 6 18 43 54 45
Hull 37 9 12 16 53 56 39
Sheffield Wednesday 37 8 14 15 39 51 38
Reading 37 8 12 17 42 54 36
Bolton 37 8 12 17 32 56 36
Barnsley 37 7 12 18 37 54 33
Birmingham 37 8 6 23 25 57 30
Burton Albion 37 7 9 21 26 64 30
Sunderland 37 5 13 19 38 66 28
Tuesday, March 13

Barnsley 1, Norwich 1

Wolverhampton 3, Reading 0

Sheffield United 2, Burton Albion 0

Aston Villa 1, QPR 3

Brentford 1, Cardiff 3

Ipswich 0, Hull 3

Saturday, March 17

Fulham vs. QPR 1230 GMT

Barnsley vs. Millwall 1300 GMT

Bristol City vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Aston Villa 1730 GMT

Sunday, March 18

Derby vs. Cardiff 1200 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Blackburn 37 22 10 5 70 35 76
Shrewsbury 35 21 8 6 47 26 71
Wigan 33 20 8 5 62 23 68
Rotherham 36 19 5 12 60 43 62
Scunthorpe 37 15 13 9 54 44 58
Peterborough 36 15 11 10 58 45 56
Plymouth 36 15 9 12 44 43 54
Charlton 35 14 9 12 44 46 51
Bristol Rovers 36 15 5 16 51 53 50
Bradford 34 15 5 14 48 51 50
Gillingham 36 12 13 11 42 40 49
Portsmouth 36 15 4 17 43 47 49
Southend 36 12 10 14 42 54 46
Blackpool 36 11 12 13 43 47 45
Walsall 37 11 11 15 47 54 44
Doncaster 36 10 13 13 43 44 43
Oxford United 35 11 9 15 50 53 42
AFC Wimbledon 36 11 8 17 36 47 41
Oldham 35 10 10 15 50 60 40
Northampton 36 10 9 17 35 57 39
Fleetwood Town 35 10 8 17 46 57 38
Milton Keynes Dons 36 8 11 17 35 50 35
Rochdale 33 7 12 14 33 41 33
Bury 36 7 9 20 30 53 30
Tuesday, March 13

Rochdale 0, Southend 0

Bury 0, Peterborough 1

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Rotherham 2

Blackpool 1, Charlton 0

Wednesday, March 14

Bradford vs. Wigan 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 17

Oldham vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Monday, March 19

Doncaster vs. Bradford 1945 GMT

Tuesday, March 20

Northampton vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT

Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town 1945 GMT

Wednesday, March 21

Walsall vs. Wigan 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Accrington Stanley 36 22 5 9 61 39 71
Luton Town 37 20 10 7 78 39 70
Notts County 37 18 11 8 59 38 65
Wycombe 36 18 9 9 68 52 63
Mansfield Town 36 16 14 6 55 37 62
Exeter 35 18 6 11 45 38 60
Coventry 36 17 7 12 41 30 58
Lincoln City 36 15 12 9 50 39 57
Swindon 36 18 3 15 55 54 57
Carlisle 37 15 10 12 53 46 55
Newport County 36 13 13 10 46 46 52
Crawley Town 36 15 7 14 42 44 52
Colchester 36 13 12 11 46 42 51
Cambridge United 37 13 11 13 37 47 50
Cheltenham 37 11 11 15 52 53 44
Stevenage 36 11 10 15 48 53 43
Yeovil 36 10 9 17 46 57 39
Port Vale 36 9 10 17 39 51 37
Crewe 36 11 4 21 43 59 37
Forest Green 36 10 7 19 43 61 37
Grimsby Town 37 9 10 18 31 54 37
Morecambe 35 8 12 15 35 46 36
Barnet 37 7 9 21 34 54 30
Chesterfield 35 8 6 21 36 64 30
Tuesday, March 13

Exeter 0, Yeovil 0

Coventry 2, Luton Town 2

Barnet 1, Port Vale 1

Saturday, March 17

Lincoln City vs. Grimsby Town 1300 GMT

Notts County vs. Mansfield Town 1300 GMT

Crewe vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 20

Crewe vs. Forest Green 1945 GMT

Port Vale vs. Exeter 1945 GMT

Morecambe vs. Colchester 1945 GMT

Wednesday, March 21

Crawley Town vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT