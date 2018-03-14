Scotland change 5 for Six Nations finale in Rome

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — There are five changes to a Scotland side going to Italy and seeking to finish the Six Nations with a third win on Saturday.

Winger Tommy Seymour has recovered from the back injury which ruled him out of the loss to Ireland last weekend, while fellow back Nick Grigg and forwards Fraser Brown, Willem Nel, and Tim Swinson have been promoted from the reserves.

Seymour takes over from Blair Kinghorn for the match in Rome. With Grigg at inside center for his fourth cap instead of Peter Horne, five of the backs play for Glasgow.

Brown and Nel have slotted into the front row in place of Stuart McInally and Simon Berghan, and lock Swinson was in for Grant Gilchirst.

McInally, Horne and Kinghorn were in the reserves. They also feature former Lions lock Richie Gray and prop Zander Fagerson, back from respective calf and foot injuries.

Seven of the side, the most experienced in coach Gregor Townsend's tenure, have started every match. They were prop Gordon Reid, lock Jonny Gray, flankers John Barclay and Hamish Watson, flyhalf Finn Russell, center Huw Jones, and fullback Stuart Hogg.

"Playing Italy will be a very tough game - it always has been for any Scotland side," Townsend said Wednesday.

Scotland has lost to Italy seven times since the latter joined the competition in 2000.

Winless Italy will name its side on Thursday.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Nick Grigg, Sean Maitland, Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw; Ryan Wilson, Hamish Watson, John Barclay (captain), Jonny Gray, Tim Swinson, Willem Nel, Fraser Brown, Gordon Reid. Reserves: Stuart McInally, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, David Denton, Ali Price, Peter Horne, Blair Kinghorn.