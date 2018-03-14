WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona hosts Chelsea in the second leg of the last 16 of the Champions League after a 1-1 draw in the first meeting. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2145 GMT, photos.

ARE, Sweden — Beat Feuz finished ahead of Olympic champion Aksel Lund Svindal to win the season-long World Cup downhill title Wednesday. Earlier, Sofia Goggia won the women's downhill title while Lindsey Vonn claimed her 82nd career victory. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CAIRO — Well-traveled and much experienced as a soccer coach, Hector Cuper is facing a new obstacle when it comes to preparing Egypt for this year's World Cup. The tournament in Russia starts on the final day of Ramadan, the holy month that requires Muslims to fast from sunrise to sunset. Egypt is scheduled to play its opening match a day later, on June 15, against Uruguay. By Hamza Hendawi. SENT: 715 words, photos.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Venus Williams defeated Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 7-6 (8), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday as the oldest woman in the draw. The 37-year-old American was coming off a straight-set victory over younger sister Serena a night earlier, ending a three-match skid against her sibling. By Beth Harris. SENT: 915 words, photos.

ATLANTA — Russell Westbrook darted into the lane time and time again, hitting the shot, drawing a foul or finding an open teammate. At the other end of the court, he lingered under the boards, pulling down one rebound after another — usually against players taller than him. In other words, just another night for Mr. Triple-Double. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 730 words, photos.

MANCHESTER, England — It was almost like Jose Mourinho didn't care. Manchester United had just exited the Champions League in the meekest fashion and the team's manager dealt with it with a shrug of the shoulders. "It's not the end of the world," he said. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 640 words, photos.

ISTANBUL — Bayern Munich holds a 5-0 advantage over Besiktas in the last 16 of the Champions League. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

TURIN, Italy — Juventus can stretch its lead at the top of Serie A to four points with a victory over visiting Atalanta in a match that was rescheduled because of snow. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

PARIS — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain can move 17 points clear at the top with a win over Angers. Leading scorer Edinson Cavani is set to return after missing the last match because of suspension. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Turner helps Pacers beat 76ers 101-98. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Pastrnak gets hat trick, Bruins rally to stun Hurricanes 6-4. SENT: 940 words, photos.

— BBO--SPRING TRAINING RDP — Cruz sustains latest injury for banged-up Mariners. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

