Sigurdsson out for 6-8 weeks, easing World Cup concerns

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Gylfi Sigurdsson should be able to make his World Cup debut with Iceland despite possibly missing the rest of Everton's season.

Everton says its record signing has been ruled out for 6-to-8 weeks with a knee injury sustained in Saturday's game against Brighton.

Everton's last game of the Premier League season is in two months, on May 13 against West Ham. Iceland's World Cup campaign opens on June 16 against Argentina.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says "we'll continue to assess Gylfi's progress on a week-to-week basis and the medical team will work very closely with him, as they would with any injured player, to get him back playing as quickly as possible."

Sigurdsson joined Everton in July for 45 million pounds (then $58 million).