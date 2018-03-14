China's Huawei says to keep investing in US despite setback

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Chinese telecoms giant Huawei says it will continue to invest in the United States despite recent setbacks in its efforts to boost sales there.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing Xu Qingsong told reporters in Shenzhen this week he was "confident" Huawei smartphone sales would triple this year in the U.S.

News reports in January said Huawei appeared to be on the verge of cracking the lucrative American market when it signed a deal with AT&T, but the agreement fell through under U.S. government pressure.

Separately, lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill on Jan. 9 that would prohibit government purchases of telecoms equipment from Huawei Technologies and smaller rival ZTE, citing their ties to the Chinese military and backing from the ruling Communist Party.