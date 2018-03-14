Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;WSW;12;79%;73%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;83;68;Sunny and pleasant;85;66;W;9;47%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Nice with some sun;69;49;Becoming cloudy;65;47;SW;14;59%;62%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;69;57;Cloudy;66;54;WSW;7;65%;70%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, milder;52;37;A shower in the p.m.;51;40;E;17;72%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;34;22;A shower in the p.m.;34;30;NNE;5;87%;73%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Low clouds;52;39;Partly sunny;56;45;ESE;10;64%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;28;3;Turning sunny, cold;23;-1;WSW;6;90%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;94;75;A t-storm in spots;89;72;E;9;75%;66%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;66;51;Mostly sunny;67;50;SW;7;54%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;70;60;Cloudy;70;61;W;6;59%;14%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;85;57;Clouds and sun;83;60;NNW;8;34%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;NE;5;77%;60%;12

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;88;68;A t-storm in spots;87;68;ESE;7;60%;68%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;78;Mostly sunny, nice;91;77;S;8;66%;26%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;61;52;Spotty showers;64;48;WNW;15;63%;60%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;63;43;Partly sunny;54;32;SE;11;22%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;57;41;Sun and some clouds;63;47;SSW;5;55%;69%;4

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;44;35;Partly sunny;45;33;E;12;67%;29%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;71;46;A t-storm in spots;69;45;ESE;6;66%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;66;A t-storm in spots;83;66;ESE;6;68%;49%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;51;38;Partly sunny;50;44;SE;11;74%;74%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, milder;55;43;Periods of rain;49;43;S;9;78%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;62;42;Partly sunny;60;41;W;7;69%;44%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;55;38;Partly sunny;52;44;ESE;6;62%;72%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;85;60;Sunny, not as warm;74;61;NE;9;40%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy, warm;86;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;65;ENE;5;53%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;67;53;Rain and a t-storm;60;42;W;10;85%;85%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;83;58;Mostly cloudy;75;56;NNE;7;39%;2%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;A little p.m. rain;71;61;Cool with clearing;66;57;SSE;19;51%;5%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;85;65;Sunshine and nice;86;67;ESE;4;53%;10%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;79;Clouds and sun;94;79;SSE;9;65%;12%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;47;30;Sunshine;41;27;NNE;11;57%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm around;89;76;E;6;72%;55%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;38;27;Cloudy and chilly;33;25;E;15;64%;4%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;80;69;Sunny and pleasant;79;68;N;11;75%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;68;50;Partly sunny, breezy;76;64;S;15;53%;15%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;Heavy p.m. showers;88;76;S;6;83%;77%;4

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;Hazy sunshine;90;61;NE;6;35%;1%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;69;39;Partly sunny, mild;66;39;NW;6;39%;44%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;94;72;Hazy and hotter;98;71;S;6;48%;27%;8

Dili, East Timor;Heavy thunderstorms;87;75;Heavy thunderstorms;86;73;SW;5;80%;78%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Windy with rain;48;44;Morning rain, cloudy;50;41;SE;16;89%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;49;40;A little rain;54;41;NNE;7;52%;88%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;66;55;Rain tapering off;62;51;W;13;74%;89%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;77;68;A t-storm around;79;67;SE;9;77%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;80;58;A stray t-shower;82;60;E;4;59%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;73;61;Mostly sunny;76;61;E;11;50%;1%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Colder;30;14;Partly sunny, cold;25;9;N;13;62%;12%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;77;A thunderstorm;88;76;ESE;7;77%;68%;10

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;75;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;75;66;S;6;78%;60%;6

Honolulu, United States;Rainy times;79;72;A few showers;82;73;NE;6;73%;72%;2

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;97;73;Cloudy;91;70;NNE;6;30%;19%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;77;57;A t-storm in spots;77;54;N;8;59%;70%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;59;49;Showers around;58;47;E;7;77%;64%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;S;5;74%;72%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;Sunny and pleasant;90;73;N;8;47%;3%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;80;57;Sun and some clouds;82;60;WNW;6;38%;34%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;55;36;Sunshine, pleasant;60;34;NW;5;26%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;88;70;Hazy sun;93;68;WNW;10;38%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;77;52;A t-storm in spots;75;51;WNW;7;61%;66%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;100;68;Sunny and very warm;99;68;N;11;8%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;39;34;Rain and snow shower;40;23;NNE;7;77%;62%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;74;A shower or two;86;73;NE;9;58%;60%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;95;75;Variable cloudiness;94;75;W;7;46%;43%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;98;72;Hazy sun and hot;99;74;SSW;8;44%;29%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;93;73;Becoming cloudy;93;73;NNE;3;67%;44%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;53;42;A t-storm in spots;54;40;ENE;6;77%;86%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SW;7;70%;65%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;76;68;Clearing;76;68;S;6;74%;36%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy with rain;59;51;Spotty showers;57;49;WNW;13;64%;85%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;56;45;Morning rain, cloudy;52;42;E;10;83%;86%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;64;52;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;49;SE;6;49%;33%;4

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;86;77;A shower or two;86;76;S;6;69%;84%;8

Madrid, Spain;Heavy afternoon rain;56;42;Spotty showers;52;39;W;11;66%;86%;5

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;88;81;A morning shower;89;80;S;4;70%;71%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;SE;8;79%;66%;11

Manila, Philippines;Sunny;90;75;Mostly sunny;93;76;NE;9;54%;4%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Turning sunny;75;56;Mostly cloudy;68;53;SSE;8;64%;12%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;78;51;Partly sunny;81;54;S;5;29%;27%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;ESE;8;40%;1%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Showers around;40;25;Cloudy and colder;31;15;NNE;11;69%;60%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;88;79;Mostly cloudy;88;79;E;11;65%;7%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;82;60;Sunshine and cooler;69;56;E;13;46%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with snow;35;29;Morning flurries;35;19;WNW;8;71%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;32;24;Morning flurries;30;7;NNW;7;77%;62%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;99;79;Mostly cloudy;90;77;SSW;6;50%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;60;Cloudy;77;62;NNW;6;74%;71%;8

New York, United States;Showers of rain/snow;41;32;Periods of sun;46;30;WNW;12;43%;29%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;69;47;Mostly cloudy;68;51;W;7;53%;26%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Plenty of sun;22;-5;Plenty of sunshine;23;13;SW;6;82%;58%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mild with sunshine;70;50;Clouds and sun, mild;67;49;SSW;10;59%;78%;5

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;39;21;Cloudy and chilly;30;12;ENE;6;67%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow at times;34;24;A bit of a.m. snow;33;17;WNW;16;73%;72%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;A p.m. shower or two;85;78;N;5;74%;79%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;91;77;Some sun, pleasant;90;75;NNW;13;63%;30%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;85;74;An afternoon shower;85;75;ENE;9;70%;63%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;59;48;Cloudy with a shower;55;45;SSW;10;73%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers around;84;70;Some sun, pleasant;77;63;S;11;69%;6%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;77;A t-storm around;91;76;S;6;63%;55%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy, downpours;79;72;A t-storm around;89;73;NNE;9;70%;64%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;69;A stray shower;91;70;NNE;5;46%;57%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;46;34;Partly sunny;50;40;E;9;65%;66%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;74;50;A little a.m. rain;53;35;N;8;71%;59%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;73;53;A little p.m. rain;71;54;ESE;9;58%;80%;8

Rabat, Morocco;High clouds;68;58;A little p.m. rain;61;50;W;14;85%;91%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;75;An afternoon shower;87;74;E;8;67%;73%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;43;40;Rain and drizzle;45;42;ESE;11;77%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder;35;24;Partly sunny;31;18;NNE;10;57%;49%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;78;Mostly sunny and hot;95;80;NNW;4;64%;12%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;84;66;Brilliant sunshine;90;68;S;10;15%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;62;44;Thunderstorms;59;54;SSE;12;77%;90%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;38;16;Colder;21;10;NNW;9;55%;48%;2

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;55;47;Cool with rain;55;47;WSW;15;75%;88%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;64;Nice with some sun;83;62;ENE;11;59%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;85;74;Mostly sunny, nice;85;73;SSE;9;61%;2%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;79;66;Partly sunny;78;65;NNE;7;69%;41%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;80;49;Partly sunny;77;48;ENE;5;31%;6%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;79;51;Sunny and pleasant;86;50;SW;5;21%;2%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;82;71;Some sun, a shower;82;70;ESE;4;76%;60%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Heavy rain;58;47;Cool with rain;53;43;WSW;10;78%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;52;37;Mostly sunny;55;37;N;7;61%;35%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Warm with sunshine;71;54;A little a.m. rain;58;40;NNW;5;78%;67%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;73;59;Rain and drizzle;72;48;NNE;9;70%;97%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;ENE;10;70%;65%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;55;39;Sun and some clouds;57;38;SSW;8;63%;37%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;75;Mostly sunny, nice;84;75;E;9;63%;1%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;31;16;A snow shower;29;15;NNE;6;63%;72%;2

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;80;69;Lots of sun, warmer;88;70;SSE;10;59%;58%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Inc. clouds;80;67;Cloudy and humid;79;64;SE;5;70%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Colder;32;20;A snow shower;26;17;NE;11;53%;67%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;46;36;A shower or two;44;29;SSW;6;72%;64%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mainly cloudy;45;36;A passing shower;52;39;NNW;5;72%;82%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;67;50;A morning shower;69;54;NE;8;23%;55%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;76;55;Mostly cloudy;69;57;S;6;55%;34%;3

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;59;47;Partial sunshine;64;49;E;4;53%;68%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and mild;71;47;Mild with some sun;69;56;SW;11;62%;10%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;37;28;Partly sunny;38;21;WNW;12;54%;70%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;70;56;Sunny and delightful;76;64;SE;3;57%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;70;56;Cloudy and warm;77;56;WSW;7;54%;8%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;21;-6;Partly sunny;34;10;SE;8;41%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;36;Mostly sunny;51;36;N;5;52%;16%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cooler with some sun;51;37;Partly sunny;51;43;ESE;9;68%;70%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;83;70;Mostly sunny and hot;91;71;ESE;5;52%;12%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain to snow;41;25;Partly sunny;34;18;NE;7;43%;47%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;48;33;Cloudy and colder;40;29;ENE;7;74%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;68;62;Partly sunny, windy;70;63;NNW;24;68%;21%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;96;66;Sunny and very warm;97;69;WSW;5;45%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;62;40;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;37;ENE;4;54%;66%;5

