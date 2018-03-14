Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 14, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;20;79%;73%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;W;15;47%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Nice with some sun;20;9;Becoming cloudy;18;8;SW;22;59%;62%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;21;14;Cloudy;19;12;WSW;12;65%;70%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, milder;11;3;A shower in the p.m.;10;4;E;28;72%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-5;A shower in the p.m.;1;-1;NNE;8;87%;73%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Low clouds;11;4;Partly sunny;14;7;ESE;16;64%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;-2;-16;Turning sunny, cold;-5;-18;WSW;9;90%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;22;E;15;75%;66%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;19;10;SW;12;54%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;21;15;Cloudy;21;16;W;10;59%;14%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;29;14;Clouds and sun;28;16;NNW;13;34%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;NE;8;77%;60%;12

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;31;20;A t-storm in spots;30;20;ESE;11;60%;68%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny, nice;33;25;S;12;66%;26%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;16;11;Spotty showers;18;9;WNW;24;63%;60%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;17;6;Partly sunny;12;0;SE;17;22%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;14;5;Sun and some clouds;17;8;SSW;9;55%;69%;4

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;7;2;Partly sunny;7;1;E;19;67%;29%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;21;8;A t-storm in spots;21;7;ESE;9;66%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ESE;10;68%;49%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;11;3;Partly sunny;10;7;SE;17;74%;74%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, milder;13;6;Periods of rain;9;6;S;15;78%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;15;5;W;11;69%;44%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;13;3;Partly sunny;11;7;ESE;10;62%;72%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;29;16;Sunny, not as warm;23;16;NE;15;40%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy, warm;30;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;18;ENE;7;53%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;20;12;Rain and a t-storm;16;5;W;16;85%;85%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly cloudy;24;13;NNE;12;39%;2%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;A little p.m. rain;21;16;Cool with clearing;19;14;SSE;30;51%;5%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;30;18;Sunshine and nice;30;19;ESE;7;53%;10%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;26;Clouds and sun;34;26;SSE;14;65%;12%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;8;-1;Sunshine;5;-3;NNE;17;57%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm around;31;25;E;9;72%;55%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;4;-3;Cloudy and chilly;1;-4;E;24;64%;4%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;27;21;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;N;17;75%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;20;10;Partly sunny, breezy;24;18;S;24;53%;15%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;S;10;83%;77%;4

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;34;17;Hazy sunshine;32;16;NE;9;35%;1%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;21;4;Partly sunny, mild;19;4;NW;10;39%;44%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;22;Hazy and hotter;37;22;S;9;48%;27%;8

Dili, East Timor;Heavy thunderstorms;31;24;Heavy thunderstorms;30;23;SW;8;80%;78%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Windy with rain;9;7;Morning rain, cloudy;10;5;SE;26;89%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;9;4;A little rain;12;5;NNE;12;52%;88%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;19;13;Rain tapering off;17;11;W;21;74%;89%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;25;20;A t-storm around;26;20;SE;14;77%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;27;15;A stray t-shower;28;15;E;7;59%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;23;16;Mostly sunny;25;16;E;17;50%;1%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Colder;-1;-10;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-13;N;20;62%;12%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;A thunderstorm;31;24;ESE;12;77%;68%;10

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;24;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;19;S;10;78%;60%;6

Honolulu, United States;Rainy times;26;22;A few showers;28;23;NE;9;73%;72%;2

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;36;23;Cloudy;33;21;NNE;9;30%;19%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;25;14;A t-storm in spots;25;12;N;13;59%;70%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;15;9;Showers around;14;8;E;11;77%;64%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;S;8;74%;72%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;N;13;47%;3%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;27;14;Sun and some clouds;28;16;WNW;9;38%;34%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;13;2;Sunshine, pleasant;16;1;NW;8;26%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;31;21;Hazy sun;34;20;WNW;16;38%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;25;11;A t-storm in spots;24;10;WNW;10;61%;66%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;38;20;Sunny and very warm;37;20;N;18;8%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;4;1;Rain and snow shower;4;-5;NNE;12;77%;62%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;24;A shower or two;30;23;NE;14;58%;60%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;35;24;Variable cloudiness;35;24;W;12;46%;43%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Hazy sun and hot;37;23;SSW;12;44%;29%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;34;23;Becoming cloudy;34;23;NNE;6;67%;44%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;5;A t-storm in spots;12;4;ENE;10;77%;86%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;12;70%;65%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;Clearing;24;20;S;10;74%;36%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy with rain;15;11;Spotty showers;14;9;WNW;21;64%;85%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;13;7;Morning rain, cloudy;11;6;E;17;83%;86%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;10;SE;10;49%;33%;4

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;S;10;69%;84%;8

Madrid, Spain;Heavy afternoon rain;13;5;Spotty showers;11;4;W;18;66%;86%;5

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;31;27;A morning shower;31;27;S;7;70%;71%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SE;12;79%;66%;11

Manila, Philippines;Sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;25;NE;15;54%;4%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Turning sunny;24;13;Mostly cloudy;20;12;SSE;12;64%;12%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;25;11;Partly sunny;27;12;S;8;29%;27%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;ESE;13;40%;1%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Showers around;4;-4;Cloudy and colder;-1;-10;NNE;17;69%;60%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;31;26;Mostly cloudy;31;26;E;18;65%;7%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;28;16;Sunshine and cooler;21;13;E;21;46%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with snow;2;-2;Morning flurries;2;-7;WNW;12;71%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;0;-5;Morning flurries;-1;-14;NNW;12;77%;62%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;37;26;Mostly cloudy;32;25;SSW;9;50%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;16;Cloudy;25;17;NNW;10;74%;71%;8

New York, United States;Showers of rain/snow;5;0;Periods of sun;8;-1;WNW;20;43%;29%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;21;9;Mostly cloudy;20;11;W;12;53%;26%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Plenty of sun;-6;-21;Plenty of sunshine;-5;-10;SW;10;82%;58%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mild with sunshine;21;10;Clouds and sun, mild;20;10;SSW;16;59%;78%;5

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;4;-6;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-11;ENE;9;67%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow at times;1;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-9;WNW;26;73%;72%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A p.m. shower or two;29;26;N;8;74%;79%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;33;25;Some sun, pleasant;32;24;NNW;20;63%;30%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;29;23;An afternoon shower;30;24;ENE;14;70%;63%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;15;9;Cloudy with a shower;13;7;SSW;16;73%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers around;29;21;Some sun, pleasant;25;17;S;18;69%;6%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;25;A t-storm around;33;24;S;10;63%;55%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy, downpours;26;22;A t-storm around;32;23;NNE;14;70%;64%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;21;A stray shower;33;21;NNE;8;46%;57%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;8;1;Partly sunny;10;4;E;14;65%;66%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;23;10;A little a.m. rain;11;2;N;13;71%;59%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;23;12;A little p.m. rain;22;12;ESE;14;58%;80%;8

Rabat, Morocco;High clouds;20;14;A little p.m. rain;16;10;W;22;85%;91%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;23;E;13;67%;73%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;6;4;Rain and drizzle;7;5;ESE;18;77%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder;2;-4;Partly sunny;-1;-8;NNE;16;57%;49%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny and hot;35;26;NNW;7;64%;12%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;29;19;Brilliant sunshine;32;20;S;16;15%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;17;7;Thunderstorms;15;12;SSE;19;77%;90%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;4;-9;Colder;-6;-12;NNW;14;55%;48%;2

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;13;8;Cool with rain;13;9;WSW;24;75%;88%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;18;Nice with some sun;28;17;ENE;18;59%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;SSE;15;61%;2%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;26;19;Partly sunny;26;18;NNE;11;69%;41%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;26;10;Partly sunny;25;9;ENE;9;31%;6%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;30;10;SW;8;21%;2%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;28;22;Some sun, a shower;28;21;ESE;6;76%;60%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Heavy rain;14;8;Cool with rain;11;6;WSW;16;78%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;11;3;Mostly sunny;13;3;N;12;61%;35%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Warm with sunshine;22;12;A little a.m. rain;14;5;NNW;8;78%;67%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;23;15;Rain and drizzle;22;9;NNE;15;70%;97%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;15;70%;65%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;13;4;Sun and some clouds;14;4;SSW;12;63%;37%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;E;15;63%;1%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;0;-9;A snow shower;-2;-9;NNE;10;63%;72%;2

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;27;21;Lots of sun, warmer;31;21;SSE;16;59%;58%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Inc. clouds;27;20;Cloudy and humid;26;18;SE;8;70%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Colder;0;-7;A snow shower;-3;-8;NE;17;53%;67%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;8;2;A shower or two;7;-2;SSW;10;72%;64%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mainly cloudy;7;2;A passing shower;11;4;NNW;9;72%;82%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;19;10;A morning shower;21;12;NE;12;23%;55%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;Mostly cloudy;21;14;S;10;55%;34%;3

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;15;8;Partial sunshine;18;9;E;6;53%;68%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and mild;21;8;Mild with some sun;20;13;SW;17;62%;10%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;Partly sunny;3;-6;WNW;19;54%;70%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;21;13;Sunny and delightful;25;18;SE;5;57%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;21;13;Cloudy and warm;25;13;WSW;11;54%;8%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;-6;-21;Partly sunny;1;-12;SE;13;41%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;2;Mostly sunny;10;2;N;7;52%;16%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cooler with some sun;11;3;Partly sunny;10;6;ESE;14;68%;70%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;28;21;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;ESE;8;52%;12%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain to snow;5;-4;Partly sunny;1;-8;NE;11;43%;47%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;9;1;Cloudy and colder;4;-2;ENE;12;74%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;20;17;Partly sunny, windy;21;17;NNW;38;68%;21%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;36;19;Sunny and very warm;36;21;WSW;8;45%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;17;5;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;3;ENE;7;54%;66%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius