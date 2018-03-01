Vietnamese crowned queen of international transgender beauty pageant in Thailand  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Vietnamese contestant took the crown of Miss International Queen 2018, the world’s largest beauty pageant for transgenders taking place in Thailand last Friday.

The beauty queen, Nguyen Huong Giang, is a 26-year-old singer and the first representative from Vietnam to attend the competition, Vietnam media reported.

The first runner-up was Miss Australia while Miss Thailand was named as second runner-up.

In the pageant's Q&A portion, Nguyen called for better equality for transgender people, "Everyone wants to be happy, and so do transgender people. We all want a good life where we are treated like everyone else and not discriminated against", according to AFP.

The competition, which attracted male-to-female transgender contestants from 27 countries and territories in 2018, aimed to raise more awareness and equality towards LGBT and transgender people and gave the profits to the Royal Charity AIDS Foundation of Thailand.