Carragher off Sky for rest of season before future decided

LONDON (AP) — Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher will be off air for the rest of the season as a Sky television soccer analyst after being filmed spitting in the direction of a 14-year-old girl through his car window.

Sky says "before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role."

Carragher was suspended on Monday and that was extended on Wednesday until the season ends in May. The new Premier League campaign opens in August.

The spitting incident happened after Carragher worked on Sky's broadcast of Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Carragher claims he was goaded by the driver and some of his spit hit the United fan's daughter.