Magnitude-4.6 earthquake hits Taiwan east coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An earthquake measuring 4.6 hit Hualien County at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, the Central Weather Bureau said, but no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The region on Taiwan’s east coast was hit by a magnitude-6.0 tremor on February 6 which caused 17 deaths amid the collapse of several tall buildings.

The epicenter of Wednesday evening’s quake was located 28.8 kilometers northeast of Hualien City and a relatively shallow 12 km under the surface.

The tremor was not felt in the country’s major urban areas, according to Central Weather Bureau data.

At 7:04 p.m., another quake, measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale, hit roughly the same area.

Earlier in the day, two tremors, of 3.7 and 4.0 respectively, struck further south, 55 km southwest of Taitung City, in the township of Daren.