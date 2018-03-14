The Latest: NJ township cancels spring break after 3rd storm

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on a third nor'easter in two weeks to pound the storm-weary Northeast (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

A New Jersey township has cancelled spring break and will have students attending classes until the last week of June due to a torrent of snow days from the multiple winter storms that hit the state.

Vernon Township called off classes for a 12th time Tuesday after a snow storm dropped approximately 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow across northwestern New Jersey. NJ.com reports Vernon schools closed for three days last week, three days in February and three days in January as well as one day in December.

Vernon Mayor Harry Shortway says a lot of people are upset about rescinded breaks, "but what are you going to do." State law requires at least 180 classroom days.

There are six public schools in Vernon and more than 3,000 enrolled students.

___

12:20 a.m.

The third major storm in two weeks has lashed the Northeast with hurricane-force winds, heavy snow and widespread power outages and now millions of people are facing yet another cleanup.

The storm on Tuesday buried some towns beneath 2 feet of snow.

The National Weather Service says Derry, New Hampshire, got 25 inches. Burrillville, Rhode Island, and Kezar Falls, Maine, both got 20 inches.

High winds and blowing snow led meteorologists to categorize the storm as a blizzard in parts of New England, including Boston. Gusts approached 70 mph on Cape Cod.

At one point, more than a quarter-million people were without power in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Utility companies say they'll have extra crews out on Wednesday to restore power to those still without it.