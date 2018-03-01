Starbucks Taiwan celebrates its 20th Anniversary with ‘Happy Coffee Island’ exhibition   

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Starbucks Taiwan is going to celebrate its 20 years with a special exhibition and several limited editions of anniversary products.

With the main theme of "Happy Coffee Island", Starbucks Taiwan's exhibition will be open to the public from 12 p.m – 8 p.m, starting on March 17 to April 12 at Huashan1914 Creative Park.

At the exhibition, Starbucks will demonstrate the model of its first store, which was established in 1971 in Seattle. Meanwhile, Starbucks' fans at the exhibition will be invited to present classic Starbucks' products, such as coffee mugs, tumblers, and share the 26 most curious secrets about Starbucks.

At the same time, Starbucks Taiwan will release 40 celebratory products for its 20th anniversary, especially the limited edition of a 3.25 kg Giant Abbey coffee mug, which will be sold at the price of NT$8,800 (US$301). Additionally, a combo of special drinks plus a glass cup will be offered at the exhibition for NT$350 (US$12).

Check out the Starbucks Taiwan website (in Chinese) for more information about the 20th anniversary.