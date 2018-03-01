  1. Home
Cyber security is matter of national security: Taiwan Economics Minister

Taiwanese businesses are not concerned enough about cyber security

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/14 17:40

Taiwan's businesses need to do more about cyber security, the economics minister says. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese businesses should take cyber security more seriously because it is a matter of national security, Economic Minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said Wednesday.

Speaking at the Cyber Security Summit in Taipei, the minister said that first enterprises should focus on improving their information security, and later security could be corporatized, the Central News Agency reported.

Shen said most Taiwanese companies needed to do more about the issue, and he mentioned the example of Japan’s NEC, which had formed a special taskforce to launch cyber attacks against the company’s affiliates, which then showed more concern as a result.

The economics minister called on corporations in Taiwan to train experts in research and development, to integrate knowledge from across various sectors, and then apply it to improve cyber security.

For the first time, a Taiwan Cyber Security Pavilion had been erected at the show, providing a joint home for 38 Taiwanese companies to provide information about their products, including artificial intelligence, data protection, Big Data security and FinTech security, organizers said.

A total of 6,000 visitors had registered for the three-day show, including citizens of the United States, Japan, Hong Kong and Israel, CNA reported.
