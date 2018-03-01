Historic building refurbished, reopened in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Yunlin Department of Culture announced the Tuku Office as a historical landmark today and opened the freshly refurbished building to the public.

The restoration project took two years to complete. The Culture Department said they are excited to publicly open the structure so audiences may experience Japanese-Western Eclectic Architecture (和洋折衷建築), a construction style popularized in the mid-19th century, and learn more about local history.

The Director of the Yunlin Culture Department, Lin Meng-yi (林孟儀), told CNA that the building has over 70 years of history, first as the administrative offices of Tuku township (土庫庄) during Japanese rule in 1945 and then as offices for the local government after the war through 2002. The building then sat empty from 2002 till 2016 when the refurbishment project began.



(CNA image)

Displayed inside of the building are cultural relics and collected stories spanning the building’s history.

The building is being called “the most beautiful restoration project” in Taiwan by netizens, according to Director Lin.

Over the last year the Tuku city government has sponsored fairs, art events, lectures, plays, and more around the city to promote local and promote Tuku as a place of cultural value.