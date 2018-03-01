EVA Air to launch daily direct flights to Chang Mai in July  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – EVA Airlines announced that it will launch a daily direct flight between Taipei and Thailand's northern city, Chiang Mai, in the coming summer.

According to EVA Air, Chiang Mai is expected to be the next popular destination for Taiwanese tourists in summer, so the company has decided to open daily round-trip flight service, starting on July 1st. The daily flights will depart from Taipei at 7:25 a.m., and from Chiang Mai at 11:30 a.m., taking approximately three hours to travel between the cities.

EVA Air's Taipei-Chiang Mai route will fly on an Airbus A321-200, which has the capacity to carry 184 passengers, with 8 seats for business class and 176 seats for economy class, reports China Times.

Chiang Mai is the second-largest city in Thailand with long, leafy boulevards, clean air, and a cool climate, according to the Guardian. It is the number one destination for American and European backpackers in Asia, and was listed in the Top 25 best travel destinations by Trip Advisor.