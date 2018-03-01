Michelin stars awarded to 20 restaurants in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The highly-anticipated list of the first selection of the Michelin Guide Taipei in which restaurants awarded with Michelin stars was announced in Taipei Wednesday, as a total of 110 restaurants made it into the Red Guide, spanning 33 cuisine types, including 20 restaurants awarded one or more stars.

Michael Ellis, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, comments: “Taipei is a city that has incredibly rich gastronomic history and the variety of cuisines available is amazing. Taipei has also given birth to a truly dynamic and innovative dining scene - much to the delight of a local clientele that is ever more curious to discover new flavors and different experiences."

Cantonese restaurant Le Palais is the only restaurant to be bestowed with the prestigious three-stars accolade in the inaugural Michelin Guide Taipei 2018.

The two restaurants that received two stars each are Japanese contemporary RyuGin and Chinese cuisine restaurant The Guest House.

The 17 other one-star restaurants are: Da-Wan, Danny’s Steakhouse, Golden Formosa, Ken An Ho, Kitcho, L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon, La Cocotte by Fabien Verge, Longtail, Ming Fu, MUME, Shushi Nomura, Shushi Ryu, TaÏrroir, Three Coins, Tien Hsiang Lo, and Ya Ge.

Find the complete MICHELIN Guide Taipei 2018 selection here.