Great Britain to strengthen R&D cooperation with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The top science adviser to the British Foreign Office will visit Taiwan next week to launch a joint project benefiting Taiwanese research and development talent, the United Kingdom’s trade office in Taipei announced Wednesday.

Robin Grimes is the Chief Science Adviser to the Foreign Office and also teaches materials physics at the Imperial College in London. Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) will also attend the March 21 launch ceremony, the Central News Agency reported.

The British Office Taipei said that its government would for the first time invest in innovative manufacturing R&D talent from Taiwan.

However, Grimes already visited the country last week, when he played chess against a robot in order to sample the island’s prowess in artificial intelligence, dubbing it “impressive,” according to CNA.

During his next visit, from March 20 to 22, he will also visit several academic institutions such as the Academia Sinica and National Cheng Kung University, and government departments including the National Development Council and the Ministry of Science and Technology.