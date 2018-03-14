Taipei’s Second Mortuary Parlor offers free WiFi for funeral live streaming

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City’s Mortuary Services Office has installed a WiFi network (FBM-WIFI) in the Jing Yang Building (景仰樓) of the Second Mortuary Parlor (第二殯儀館) via which funerals can be webcast for mourners who cannot attend the ceremony in person to view the funeral in real time and wish to leave messages of condolences, the Mortuary Services Office said in a news release last week.

The Mortuary Services Office said it has long been committed to the innovation and improvement of mortuary services and breaking stereotypes associated with the funeral service profession.

The agency said it offers free WiFi at the public mortuary parlor to be in line with the wide use of the internet and the trend of live streaming.

Grieving families may use Facebook or any other broadcasting platform to live stream funerals via the free WiFi network, the Mortuary Services Office said, adding that those who need to use tripods may sign up with the funeral hall personnel for use of the equipment.



The agency has also established the “Life in Remembrance” website (Chinese) for the bereaved to create lasting memorials to remember their lost loved ones. The website offers user-friendly features and is easy to personalize. There are six sections, including announcement, profile, life milestones, albums, stories, and a condolence board. The service is open for application.

(photo courtesy of Taipei City Mortuary Services Office)