Central Election Commission considers referendum request for 'Team Taiwan'  to join 2020 Olympics 

The referendum request to scrap 'Chinese Taipei' for 'Team Taiwan' has been recognized by the Central Election Commission

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/14 14:59

A former Olympic track and field athlete, Chi Cheng (紀政), leads the renaming effort. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On March 14, a referendum request was reviewed by the Central Election Commission to change the name the Taiwan Olympic team competing during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, from 'Chinese Taipei' to 'Team Taiwan.'

Before the hearing on the referendum began, one campaigner told CNA that until Taiwan learns to help itself it cannot help others, meaning that if Taiwan does not care about the name chosen to represent the nation during the Games, why would others care to help Taiwan.


(CNA image)

The referendum seeks to axe “Chinese Taipei”(中華台北隊) and implement "Team Taiwan"(台灣隊) before the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Taiwan 2020 Campaign Council submitted petition letters with 4,888 signatures on Feb. 5 this year.

A campaigner said before the meeting that athletes competed under the moniker “Team Taiwan” at the 1960, 1964, and 1968 Olympics however the name “Chinese Taipei” was adopted in 1984.  


(CNA image) 
Chinese Taipei
Olympics
2020 東京奧運
Taipei
Taiwan

