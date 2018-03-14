  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/14 13:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 50 17 .746
x-Boston 46 21 .687 4
Philadelphia 36 30 .545 13½
New York 24 44 .353 26½
Brooklyn 21 47 .309 29½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 38 30 .559
Miami 36 32 .529 2
Charlotte 29 39 .426 9
Orlando 20 48 .294 18
Atlanta 20 48 .294 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 40 28 .588
Cleveland 39 28 .582 ½
Milwaukee 36 31 .537
Detroit 30 37 .448
Chicago 23 44 .343 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 53 14 .791
New Orleans 39 28 .582 14
San Antonio 38 30 .559 15½
Dallas 22 46 .324 31½
Memphis 18 49 .269 35
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 41 26 .612
Oklahoma City 41 29 .586
Minnesota 40 29 .580 2
Utah 38 30 .559
Denver 37 31 .544
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 51 16 .761
L.A. Clippers 37 29 .561 13½
L.A. Lakers 31 36 .463 20
Sacramento 21 47 .309 30½
Phoenix 19 50 .275 33

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

Houston 109, San Antonio 93

Milwaukee 121, Memphis 103

Oklahoma City 106, Sacramento 101

Portland 115, Miami 99

Tuesday's Games

Indiana 101, Philadelphia 98

Minnesota 116, Washington 111

Dallas 110, New York 97

Oklahoma City 119, Atlanta 107

Toronto 116, Brooklyn 102

L.A. Clippers 112, Chicago 106

New Orleans 119, Charlotte 115

San Antonio 108, Orlando 72

Utah 110, Detroit 79

Cleveland 129, Phoenix 107

L.A. Lakers 112, Denver 103

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.