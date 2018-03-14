|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|50
|17
|.746
|—
|x-Boston
|46
|21
|.687
|4
|Philadelphia
|36
|30
|.545
|13½
|New York
|24
|44
|.353
|26½
|Brooklyn
|21
|47
|.309
|29½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|38
|30
|.559
|—
|Miami
|36
|32
|.529
|2
|Charlotte
|29
|39
|.426
|9
|Orlando
|20
|48
|.294
|18
|Atlanta
|20
|48
|.294
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|40
|28
|.588
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|28
|.582
|½
|Milwaukee
|36
|31
|.537
|3½
|Detroit
|30
|37
|.448
|9½
|Chicago
|23
|44
|.343
|16½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|53
|14
|.791
|—
|New Orleans
|39
|28
|.582
|14
|San Antonio
|38
|30
|.559
|15½
|Dallas
|22
|46
|.324
|31½
|Memphis
|18
|49
|.269
|35
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Oklahoma City
|41
|29
|.586
|1½
|Minnesota
|40
|29
|.580
|2
|Utah
|38
|30
|.559
|3½
|Denver
|37
|31
|.544
|4½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|51
|16
|.761
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|29
|.561
|13½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|36
|.463
|20
|Sacramento
|21
|47
|.309
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|50
|.275
|33
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Monday's Games
Houston 109, San Antonio 93
Milwaukee 121, Memphis 103
Oklahoma City 106, Sacramento 101
Portland 115, Miami 99
|Tuesday's Games
Indiana 101, Philadelphia 98
Minnesota 116, Washington 111
Dallas 110, New York 97
Oklahoma City 119, Atlanta 107
Toronto 116, Brooklyn 102
L.A. Clippers 112, Chicago 106
New Orleans 119, Charlotte 115
San Antonio 108, Orlando 72
Utah 110, Detroit 79
Cleveland 129, Phoenix 107
L.A. Lakers 112, Denver 103
|Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.