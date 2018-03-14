All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 70 48 18 4 100 257 198 Boston 68 44 16 8 96 232 176 Toronto 69 40 22 7 87 228 197 Washington 69 39 23 7 85 209 202 Pittsburgh 70 40 26 4 84 229 211 Philadelphia 70 35 24 11 81 205 205 Columbus 70 37 28 5 79 193 195 New Jersey 69 35 26 8 78 204 208 Florida 67 34 26 7 75 205 212 Carolina 70 30 29 11 71 188 218 N.Y. Islanders 69 30 29 10 70 222 245 N.Y. Rangers 70 31 32 7 69 201 224 Montreal 70 26 32 12 64 179 221 Detroit 69 26 32 11 63 180 211 Ottawa 69 25 33 11 61 193 240 Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 69 45 14 10 100 225 174 Vegas 69 45 19 5 95 235 187 Winnipeg 70 41 19 10 92 230 185 Minnesota 70 39 24 7 85 217 203 San Jose 69 37 23 9 83 203 189 Colorado 69 37 24 8 82 220 203 Los Angeles 70 38 26 6 82 203 177 Dallas 70 38 26 6 82 200 184 Anaheim 70 34 24 12 80 195 193 Calgary 71 35 26 10 80 198 206 St. Louis 69 37 27 5 79 191 182 Chicago 70 30 32 8 68 199 207 Edmonton 69 30 35 4 64 193 222 Vancouver 70 25 36 9 59 183 228 Arizona 69 23 35 11 57 167 222

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Columbus 5, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3

Ottawa 5, Florida 3

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2

San Jose 5, Detroit 3

Los Angeles 3, Vancouver 0

Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Carolina 4

Montreal 4, Dallas 2

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4

Nashville 3, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

Calgary 1, Edmonton 0

Arizona 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.