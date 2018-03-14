|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|70
|48
|18
|4
|100
|257
|198
|Boston
|68
|44
|16
|8
|96
|232
|176
|Toronto
|69
|40
|22
|7
|87
|228
|197
|Washington
|69
|39
|23
|7
|85
|209
|202
|Pittsburgh
|70
|40
|26
|4
|84
|229
|211
|Philadelphia
|70
|35
|24
|11
|81
|205
|205
|Columbus
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|193
|195
|New Jersey
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|204
|208
|Florida
|67
|34
|26
|7
|75
|205
|212
|Carolina
|70
|30
|29
|11
|71
|188
|218
|N.Y. Islanders
|69
|30
|29
|10
|70
|222
|245
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|31
|32
|7
|69
|201
|224
|Montreal
|70
|26
|32
|12
|64
|179
|221
|Detroit
|69
|26
|32
|11
|63
|180
|211
|Ottawa
|69
|25
|33
|11
|61
|193
|240
|Buffalo
|69
|22
|35
|12
|56
|165
|224
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|69
|45
|14
|10
|100
|225
|174
|Vegas
|69
|45
|19
|5
|95
|235
|187
|Winnipeg
|70
|41
|19
|10
|92
|230
|185
|Minnesota
|70
|39
|24
|7
|85
|217
|203
|San Jose
|69
|37
|23
|9
|83
|203
|189
|Colorado
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|220
|203
|Dallas
|70
|38
|26
|6
|82
|200
|184
|Los Angeles
|70
|38
|26
|6
|82
|203
|177
|Anaheim
|70
|34
|24
|12
|80
|195
|193
|Calgary
|71
|35
|26
|10
|80
|198
|206
|St. Louis
|69
|37
|27
|5
|79
|191
|182
|Chicago
|70
|30
|32
|8
|68
|199
|207
|Edmonton
|69
|30
|35
|4
|64
|193
|222
|Vancouver
|70
|25
|36
|9
|59
|183
|228
|Arizona
|69
|23
|35
|11
|57
|167
|222
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2
Washington 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Columbus 5, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3
Ottawa 5, Florida 3
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2
San Jose 5, Detroit 3
Los Angeles 3, Vancouver 0
|Tuesday's Games
Boston 6, Carolina 4
Montreal 4, Dallas 2
Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4
Nashville 3, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1
Calgary 1, Edmonton 0
Arizona 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.