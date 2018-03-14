Smith and Gaudreau help Flames finally edge Oilers, 1-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mike Smith made 28 saves, Johnny Gaudreau scored in the second period and the Calgary Flames edged the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 on Tuesday night to end a seven-game losing streak against their provincial rival.

It was a superb bounce-back performance for Smith in his second game after missing a month with a lower-body injury. Smith was beaten four times on 26 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

Calgary (35-26-10) is two points behind Dallas and Colorado, who occupy the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference. The Flames began the night three points back of Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves as Edmonton (30-35-4) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The most dangerous Oilers player all night was Connor McDavid, who entered on a seven-game point streak (six goals, seven assists) and with 18 goals in his last 19 games. But despite a team-high five shots and several other setups, McDavid could not solve Smith.

Early in the third, Smith acrobatically kicked out his pad to rob Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on a one-timer after he was set up perfectly by McDavid. On that same shift, McDavid swooped in alone on Smith, only to be denied by the 35-year-old goalie.

Smith also made a highlight-reel stop late in the second to preserve the one-goal margin, getting his arm on a shot from Ryan Strome after a bad bounce resulted in the Edmonton center having the puck alone in front.

Calgary scored at 5:18 of the second when Sean Monahan's pass found Gaudreau alone in front and he zipped a backhand over Talbot's shoulder.

Gaudreau's 22nd goal of the season extended his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists).

Edmonton thought it took a 1-0 lead at 14:05 of the first when Zack Kassian banged in a puck that was partially covered under Smith, but the goal was waved off immediately because the whistle had blown.

NOTES: Calgary made two lineup changes at forward, with Drew Shore and Chris Stewart inserted for Matthew Tkachuk (upper body) and Mark Jankowski (coach's decision). ... Kris Versteeg (hip) missed his 49th game for the Flames but is nearing a return and could play as soon as Friday. ... Ex-Flame Mike Cammalleri, who played in career game No. 900, has gone 30 games without a goal.

