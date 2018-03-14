3rd nor'easter fouls roads, moods as millions face cleanup

People push a stranded taxi during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. The third major nor’easter in two weeks slammed New England on Tu
Pedestrians make their way through blowing snow during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Gabby DiGiacomo, of Whitefield, Maine, slides down Congress Street in Portland, Maine, on a saucer during the latest winter storm, Tuesday, March 13,
A person walks dogs on Marginal Street in Boston, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Boston finds itself in the bullseye of the third nor'easter in two weeks. (
Snow accumulates on Paul Knight's eyebrows as he walks during a nor'easter, Tuesday, March, 13, 2018, in Portland, Maine. "It's typical March weather,
A front end loader clears the pier at the Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina in Boston, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Boston finds itself in the bullseye of
A letter carrier delivers mail during a winter storm in Chester, N.H., Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The nor'easter is expected to deliver up to 2 feet of
Snow covered donkeys stand outside during a winter storm in Chester, N.H., Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The nor'easter is expected to deliver up to 2 feet
Gray Harrington clears snow from a dock at the Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina in Boston, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Boston finds itself in the bullse
Gray Harrington clears snow from a dock at the Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina in Boston, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Boston finds itself in the bullse
Bicycles are chained to a railing are covered with snow at the Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina in Boston, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The National Wea
A couple walks on Marginal Street in Boston, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for much of the coast of
A Worker repairs power lines during a winter storm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Norwell, Mass. A nor'easter that could deliver up to 2 feet of snow t
Workers remove a fallen tree from a road and repair power lines during a winter storm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in Norwell, Mass. The nor'easter is exp
Joe Donaghey, of Norwell, Mass., snowshoes along a road during a storm in Norwell, Mass., Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The nor'easter is expected to deliv
Workers remove a fallen tree from a road and repair power lines during a winter storm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Norwell, Mass. A nor'easter that co
A pedestrian walks past Faneuil Hall during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
BOSTON (AP) — The third major storm in two weeks has lashed the Northeast with hurricane-force winds, heavy snow and widespread power outages and now millions of people are facing yet another cleanup.
The storm on Tuesday buried some towns beneath 2 feet of snow.
The National Weather Service says Derry, New Hampshire, got 25 inches. Burrillville, Rhode Island, and Kezar Falls, Maine, both got 20 inches.
High winds and blowing snow led meteorologists to categorize the storm as a blizzard in parts of New England, including Boston. Gusts approached 70 mph on Cape Cod.
At one point, more than a quarter-million people were without power in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Utility companies say they'll have extra crews out on Wednesday to restore power to those still without it.