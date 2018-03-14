Academic efforts to decode men gain steam in time of #MeToo

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — The #MeToo movement shedding light on the abuses of men is also bringing attention to a unique corner of academia.

A segment of sociology known as "masculinities studies" aims to dissect what it means to be a man and why men are the way they are.

Classes in men's studies have spread over the past two decades and are now relatively common on college campuses.

The academics devoted to masculinities work are seeing new relevance in the wave of news related to sexual misconduct and wage inequality.

Among the leaders in the field is Michael Kimmel of Stony Brook University, where a master's program in masculinities is planned to launch next year.