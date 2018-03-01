Boeing anticipates 787-10 Dreamliner release in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Boeing Market Analysis and Sales Support Managing Director, Darren Hulst is in Taiwan this week to reveal the company’s strong continued Asian presence and increased orders of Boeing aircraft this year, including of their latest 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft, from carriers around the world as well as in Taiwan at a media event on Wednesday.

The event highlighted Boeing’s sales and accomplishments over the last decade and future plans for growth, particularly since Asia has become the number one market for aviation.

In 2015 EVA Air ordered 24 787-10 Dreamliners and two 777-300ER aircraft, a US$8 billion purchase, and the largest single aviation purchase ever made in Taiwan, according to the Boeing website. EVA began to fly Boeing 777s in fall 2017. Boeing expects an increase in purchase orders from Taiwan airlines in the near future.



Darren Hulst speaks at Le Meriden hotel in Taipei. (Image from Boeing)

Boeing is focused on further entering the Taiwan market. In 2017, the northeast Asia aviation market, which includes Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea, alone composed over one third of Boeing’s business.

In 2017, Boeing delivered 763 aircraft, more than any aircraft manufacturer has ever completed in one year.

Hulst declined to comment on pending sales discussions with China Airlines and Starlux Airlines.



Boeing 787 Dreamliner (Image from Boeing website)

Of the top 30 long haul flights around the world, each of them is flown by Boeing, and 21 of those paths use 787s and 8 of them use 777s. These flight destinations are concentrated in Asia, including the recently opened flight path between Taipei and Chicago.

Boeing anticipates increasing production to 14 aircraft per month by 2019, said Hulst. Presently “a 777 or 787 departs across the Pacific more than 360 times per day, once every four minutes.”

Boeing released the 787 in 2004 and the most recent model, the 787-10, will be on the market sometimes in 2018.