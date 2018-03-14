All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 70 48 18 4 100 257 198 Boston 68 44 16 8 96 232 176 Toronto 69 40 22 7 87 228 197 Florida 67 34 26 7 75 205 212 Montreal 70 26 32 12 64 179 221 Detroit 69 26 32 11 63 180 211 Ottawa 69 25 33 11 61 193 240 Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 69 39 23 7 85 209 202 Pittsburgh 70 40 26 4 84 229 211 Philadelphia 70 35 24 11 81 205 205 Columbus 70 37 28 5 79 193 195 New Jersey 69 35 26 8 78 204 208 Carolina 70 30 29 11 71 188 218 N.Y. Islanders 69 30 29 10 70 222 245 N.Y. Rangers 70 31 32 7 69 201 224 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 68 44 14 10 98 222 173 Winnipeg 69 41 18 10 92 229 182 Minnesota 69 39 23 7 85 216 198 Dallas 70 38 26 6 82 200 184 Colorado 68 36 24 8 80 215 202 St. Louis 69 37 27 5 79 191 182 Chicago 70 30 32 8 68 199 207 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 69 45 19 5 95 235 187 San Jose 69 37 23 9 83 203 189 Los Angeles 69 38 26 5 81 200 173 Anaheim 70 34 24 12 80 195 193 Calgary 70 34 26 10 78 197 206 Edmonton 68 30 34 4 64 193 221 Vancouver 70 25 36 9 59 183 228 Arizona 68 22 35 11 55 163 219

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Columbus 5, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3

Ottawa 5, Florida 3

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2

San Jose 5, Detroit 3

Los Angeles 3, Vancouver 0

Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Carolina 4

Montreal 4, Dallas 2

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.