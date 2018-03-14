Nicaragua detains person of interest in NY student's murder

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Police in Nicaragua say they have detained a man sought for questioning in the killing of a New York nursing student.

Francisco Diaz is commissioner of Nicaragua's National Police. He said Tuesday that 22-year-old Orlando Tercero was taken into custody in the Central American nation and was being handed over to judicial authorities.

Police in New York say Tercero is a person of interest in the killing of Haley Anderson, also 22, of Westbury, on Long Island. They say the fellow nursing students at Binghamton University had a previous relationship.

Anderson's body was found at an off-campus residence Friday. Her death has been ruled a homicide, though police have not given details about the slaying.

Diaz did not say whether Tercero was being represented by a lawyer in Nicaragua.