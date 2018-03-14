|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|69
|48
|17
|4
|100
|253
|191
|25-6-2
|23-11-2
|15-5-2
|Boston
|68
|44
|16
|8
|96
|232
|176
|25-7-4
|19-9-4
|14-4-2
|Toronto
|69
|40
|22
|7
|87
|228
|197
|23-8-2
|17-14-5
|11-6-3
|Washington
|69
|39
|23
|7
|85
|209
|202
|24-9-2
|15-14-5
|11-6-3
|Pittsburgh
|70
|40
|26
|4
|84
|229
|211
|26-8-1
|14-18-3
|15-6-0
|Philadelphia
|70
|35
|24
|11
|81
|205
|205
|17-12-6
|18-12-5
|9-6-5
|Columbus
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|193
|195
|23-11-2
|14-17-3
|12-10-3
|New Jersey
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|204
|208
|18-14-3
|17-12-5
|12-9-1
|Florida
|67
|34
|26
|7
|75
|205
|212
|21-10-3
|13-16-4
|11-6-2
|Carolina
|70
|30
|29
|11
|71
|188
|218
|16-13-6
|14-16-5
|8-9-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|69
|30
|29
|10
|70
|222
|245
|16-12-4
|14-17-6
|10-9-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|31
|32
|7
|69
|201
|224
|19-13-4
|12-19-3
|8-8-3
|Detroit
|69
|26
|32
|11
|63
|180
|211
|13-14-8
|13-18-3
|6-13-4
|Montreal
|69
|25
|32
|12
|62
|175
|219
|16-10-8
|9-22-4
|10-7-5
|Ottawa
|68
|24
|33
|11
|59
|186
|236
|14-14-6
|10-19-5
|7-11-4
|Buffalo
|69
|22
|35
|12
|56
|165
|224
|10-19-5
|12-16-7
|10-7-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|68
|44
|14
|10
|98
|222
|173
|24-7-4
|20-7-6
|15-4-2
|Vegas
|69
|45
|19
|5
|95
|235
|187
|24-7-2
|21-12-3
|16-3-2
|Winnipeg
|69
|41
|18
|10
|92
|229
|182
|24-7-2
|17-11-8
|11-7-2
|Minnesota
|69
|39
|23
|7
|85
|216
|198
|24-5-6
|15-18-1
|11-10-0
|San Jose
|69
|37
|23
|9
|83
|203
|189
|21-11-3
|16-12-6
|16-4-3
|Dallas
|69
|38
|25
|6
|82
|198
|180
|24-10-3
|14-15-3
|11-12-0
|Los Angeles
|69
|38
|26
|5
|81
|200
|173
|18-13-3
|20-13-2
|11-10-3
|Colorado
|68
|36
|24
|8
|80
|215
|202
|24-8-2
|12-16-6
|8-9-3
|Anaheim
|70
|34
|24
|12
|80
|195
|193
|19-10-5
|15-14-7
|10-6-7
|St. Louis
|69
|37
|27
|5
|79
|191
|182
|20-14-0
|17-13-5
|9-9-3
|Calgary
|70
|34
|26
|10
|78
|197
|206
|14-16-4
|20-10-6
|9-7-3
|Chicago
|70
|30
|32
|8
|68
|199
|207
|17-15-3
|13-17-5
|7-9-2
|Edmonton
|68
|30
|34
|4
|64
|193
|221
|16-17-2
|14-17-2
|13-8-0
|Vancouver
|70
|25
|36
|9
|59
|183
|228
|12-17-6
|13-19-3
|6-14-1
|Arizona
|68
|22
|35
|11
|55
|163
|219
|13-18-4
|9-17-7
|6-10-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2
Washington 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Columbus 5, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3
Ottawa 5, Florida 3
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2
San Jose 5, Detroit 3
Los Angeles 3, Vancouver 0
|Tuesday's Games
Boston 6, Carolina 4
Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.