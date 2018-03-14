All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 69 48 17 4 100 253 191 25-6-2 23-11-2 15-5-2 Boston 68 44 16 8 96 232 176 25-7-4 19-9-4 14-4-2 Toronto 69 40 22 7 87 228 197 23-8-2 17-14-5 11-6-3 Washington 69 39 23 7 85 209 202 24-9-2 15-14-5 11-6-3 Pittsburgh 70 40 26 4 84 229 211 26-8-1 14-18-3 15-6-0 Philadelphia 70 35 24 11 81 205 205 17-12-6 18-12-5 9-6-5 Columbus 70 37 28 5 79 193 195 23-11-2 14-17-3 12-10-3 New Jersey 69 35 26 8 78 204 208 18-14-3 17-12-5 12-9-1 Florida 67 34 26 7 75 205 212 21-10-3 13-16-4 11-6-2 Carolina 70 30 29 11 71 188 218 16-13-6 14-16-5 8-9-5 N.Y. Islanders 69 30 29 10 70 222 245 16-12-4 14-17-6 10-9-2 N.Y. Rangers 70 31 32 7 69 201 224 19-13-4 12-19-3 8-8-3 Detroit 69 26 32 11 63 180 211 13-14-8 13-18-3 6-13-4 Montreal 69 25 32 12 62 175 219 16-10-8 9-22-4 10-7-5 Ottawa 68 24 33 11 59 186 236 14-14-6 10-19-5 7-11-4 Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224 10-19-5 12-16-7 10-7-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 68 44 14 10 98 222 173 24-7-4 20-7-6 15-4-2 Vegas 69 45 19 5 95 235 187 24-7-2 21-12-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 69 41 18 10 92 229 182 24-7-2 17-11-8 11-7-2 Minnesota 69 39 23 7 85 216 198 24-5-6 15-18-1 11-10-0 San Jose 69 37 23 9 83 203 189 21-11-3 16-12-6 16-4-3 Dallas 69 38 25 6 82 198 180 24-10-3 14-15-3 11-12-0 Los Angeles 69 38 26 5 81 200 173 18-13-3 20-13-2 11-10-3 Colorado 68 36 24 8 80 215 202 24-8-2 12-16-6 8-9-3 Anaheim 70 34 24 12 80 195 193 19-10-5 15-14-7 10-6-7 St. Louis 69 37 27 5 79 191 182 20-14-0 17-13-5 9-9-3 Calgary 70 34 26 10 78 197 206 14-16-4 20-10-6 9-7-3 Chicago 70 30 32 8 68 199 207 17-15-3 13-17-5 7-9-2 Edmonton 68 30 34 4 64 193 221 16-17-2 14-17-2 13-8-0 Vancouver 70 25 36 9 59 183 228 12-17-6 13-19-3 6-14-1 Arizona 68 22 35 11 55 163 219 13-18-4 9-17-7 6-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Columbus 5, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3

Ottawa 5, Florida 3

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2

San Jose 5, Detroit 3

Los Angeles 3, Vancouver 0

Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Carolina 4

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.