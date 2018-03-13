BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Man United 2, Liverpool 1
West Brom 1, Leicester 4
West Ham 0, Burnley 3
Huddersfield 0, Swansea 0
Everton 2, Brighton 0
Newcastle 3, Southampton 0
Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 1
|Sunday's Matches
Arsenal 3, Watford 0
Bournemouth 1, Tottenham 4
|Monday's Match
Stoke 0, Man City 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Hull 1, Millwall 2
Cardiff 2, Barnsley 1
Fulham 3, Sheffield United 0
QPR 1, Derby 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Ipswich 2
Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 1
Burton Albion 0, Brentford 2
Norwich 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Sunderland 0, Aston Villa 3
Preston 2, Bristol City 1
Reading 1, Bolton 1
|Wednesday's Match
Leeds 0, Wolverhampton 3
|Saturday's Matches
Preston 1, Fulham 2
Hull 4, Norwich 3
Middlesbrough 3, Barnsley 1
Reading 2, Leeds 2
QPR 1, Sunderland 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 1
Cardiff 3, Birmingham 2
Millwall 1, Brentford 0
Ipswich 0, Sheffield United 0
Burton Albion 0, Bristol City 0
Aston Villa 4, Wolverhampton 1
|Sunday's Match
Nottingham Forest 0, Derby 0
|Tuesday's Match
Walsall 0, Rochdale 3
|Saturday's Matches
Peterborough 4, Charlton 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Northampton 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Plymouth 1
Rotherham 0, Rochdale 1
Portsmouth 1, Gillingham 3
Southend 0, Doncaster 0
Blackburn 3, Blackpool 0
Bury 2, Oldham 2
Bradford vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Shrewsbury 2, Walsall 0
Wigan 3, Scunthorpe 3
AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Cheltenham 1, Notts County 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Morecambe 0
Mansfield Town 1, Lincoln City 1
Newport County 3, Forest Green Rovers 3
|Saturday's Matches
Crawley Town 1, Morecambe 1
Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 1
Chesterfield 1, Lincoln City 3
Luton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Yeovil 0, Newport County 2
Forest Green Rovers 1, Notts County 2
Mansfield Town 1, Colchester 1
Swindon 0, Cheltenham 3
Exeter 1, Carlisle 1
Coventry 1, Barnet 0
Wycombe 1, Cambridge United 1
Stevenage 2, Crewe 2