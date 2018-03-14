First lady convening tech companies to tackle cyberbullying

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is bringing together tech giants to talk about fighting cyberbullying and promoting internet safety.

Among the companies expected to attend the meeting next week are Amazon, Snap, Facebook, Google and Twitter.

Representatives of three companies say the meeting is set for March 20. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.

The meeting would mark Mrs. Trump's first public event on a subject she has previously expressed interest in. During the first year of her husband's administration, she played a low-key role.

Her interest in children has been clear, with visits to schools and hospitals. In remarks at the United Nations last year, Mrs. Trump called on world leaders to come together for the good of their children.