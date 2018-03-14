Feds probe helicopter crash, examine passenger restraints

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators have recovered a flight data recorder and a GoPro camera from a helicopter that crashed into New York City's East River as officials try to piece together why it went down.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that it also was examining whether the passengers' safety harnesses hindered their escape from the sinking aircraft.

New York City's medical examiner says the five passengers drowned when the helicopter capsized after touching down in the river. The pilot escaped.

The family of one victim, 26-year-old Trevor Cadigan, has filed a lawsuit against owner Liberty Helicopters and others. The suit calls the passenger harness systems a "death trap" in a water crash.

Liberty Helicopters has referred all inquiries to federal officials.