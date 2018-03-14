Tuesday's Major League Linescore

|Toronto
|100
|322
|311—13
|13
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|112
|100—6
|15
|2
Sanchez, Axford (5), Breslow (6), Guerrieri (6), Mayza (8), Rowley (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Kazmir, Socolovich (4), Gomez (5), Graham (10), Brothers (11), Peterson (12), and Suzuki, Brantly. W_Sanchez 2-0. L_Kazmir 0-1. HRs_Hernandez, Maile; Freeman, Acuna.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|130
|210—7
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|004
|010
|000—5
|9
|1
Tillman, Hart (3), Edgin (5), Mesa (6), Yacabonis (8), Teague (9), and Wynns, Sisco; Lynn, Rodney (4), Hildenberger (5), Rogers (6), Jaye (8), and Castro, Garver. W_Mesa 3-1. L_Rogers 0-1. Sv_Teague. HRs_Santander, Wynns.
___
|Detroit
|001
|000
|001—2
|9
|1
|New York Yankees
|000
|000
|020—2
|4
|0
Zimmermann, Stumpf (6), VerHagen (7), Coleman (8), Farmer (9), and McCann, Norris; Sabathia, Warren (5), Chapman (6), Robertson (7), Green (8), Gallegos (9), and Sanchez, Higashioka. HRs_Martin; Gregorius.
___
|Tampa Bay
|003
|000
|000—3
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|001
|101
|003—6
|5
|1
Archer, Roe (5), Alvarado (6), Hudson (7), Pruitt (8), and Sucre, Carrillo; Hutchison, Rivero (3), Eshelman (4), Brown (8), Casimiro (9), and Knapp, Rupp. W_Casimiro 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-2. HRs_Span, Robertson; Franco, Valentin.
___
|St. Louis
|650
|000
|000—11
|11
|1
|Miami
|013
|000
|000—4
|7
|0
Martinez, Bowman (5), Cecil (6), Guilmet (7), Brebbia (8), Norris (9), and Molina; Urena, Mazza (1), Guerrero (3), Tazawa (10), Steckenrider (11), Smith (12), and Telis, Holaday. W_Martinez 1-0. L_Urena 2-1. HRs_Dietrich.
___
|Houston
|002
|001
|201—6
|9
|0
|New York Mets (ss)
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|3
Cole, Peacock (5), Giles (6), Martes (7), Dorris (9), and Federowicz, Stassi; Syndergaard, Gsellman (5), Ramos (7), Blevins (8), Purke (9), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton. W_Cole 2-0. L_Syndergaard 0-2. HRs_De Goti; Nimmo.
___
|Oakland
|500
|211
|000—9
|17
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|400
|013—8
|14
|0
Graveman, Hatcher (4), Petit (5), Treinen (7), Bassitt (8), Finnegan (9), Castro (9), and Maxwell; Duffy, Maurer (4), Herrera (6), Maness (7), Gaviglio (8), McCarthy (9), and Butera, Gallagher. W_Graveman 1-2. L_Duffy 1-1. Sv_Castro. HRs_Mateo (2), Canha, Neuse; Mondesi.
___
|Texas
|001
|010
|100—3
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|110
|20x—4
|10
|0
Hamels, Gardewine (5), Jepsen (6), Bush (7), Barnette (8), and Centeno; Woodruff, Knebel (5), Albers (6), Wilkerson (7), Beckman (9), and Bandy, Bethancourt. W_Wilkerson 1-1. L_Bush 0-2. Sv_Beckman. HRs_Aguilar.
___
|Chicago Cubs (ss)
|004
|000
|100—5
|9
|0
|San Diego
|001
|120
|30x—7
|11
|1
Montgomery, Alvarez (4), Zastryzny (6), and Contreras, Solis; Lyles, Strahm (4), Cimber (5), Makita (6), Stock (7), Maton (8), Capps (9), and Hedges, Torrens. W_Stock 1-0. L_Zastryzny 0-1. Sv_Capps. HRs_Contreras; Asuaje.
___