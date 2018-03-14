The Latest: Hanabusa calls for missile alert transparency

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on Hawaii's refusal to release records related to January's false missile alert (all times local):

1 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who is leaving her seat in Congress to challenge Hawaii Gov. David Ige (EE'-gay) in the state's gubernatorial race, says she is troubled by her opponent's lack of transparency around January's false missile alert.

Ige's office has denied Associated Press requests to release phone logs, text messages and instant messages related to the missile alert.

Hanabusa calls the denial "disturbing," and says it's "the latest in a troubling series of events that undermines public confidence" in Hawaii's government.

On Monday, the governor's spokeswoman, Cindy McMillian, responded to a request for an AP interview with Ige, saying Ige has "spoken about this incident many times and has nothing further to add."

McMillian says there is "no legal requirement" for the governor's office to keep such records.

Hanabusa is calling for a "transparent accounting of the facts."

8:20 p.m.

Hawaii officials have repeatedly pointed to a low-level state employee and a breakdown in his agency's leadership as the main cause for a January missile alert that left hundreds of thousands of islanders thinking they might die in a nuclear blast. But efforts to find out more about what other top officials did that day have been stymied at the highest levels of state government.

For nearly two months, Gov. David Ige's office has refused to provide information requested by The Associated Press that could show how he and other officials handled the crisis.

Ige's office has declined to release phone logs, text messages, instant messages and calendars related to the missile alert, even as the state moves forward with recommendations to implement a new missile alert system.