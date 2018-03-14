  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/03/14 06:50
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Barnsley 1, Norwich 1

Barnsley: Oliver McBurnie (45).

Norwich: Josh Murphy (71).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wolverhampton 3, Reading 0

Wolverhampton: Matt Doherty (40, 73), Benik Afobe (58).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sheffield United 2, Burton Albion 0

Sheffield United: Enda Stevens (29), David Brooks (64).

Halftime: 1-0.

Aston Villa 1, QPR 3

Aston Villa: James Chester (88).

QPR: Ryan Manning (12), Jake Bidwell (33), Luke Freeman (82).

Halftime: 0-2.

Brentford 1, Cardiff 3

Brentford: Neal Maupay (5).

Cardiff: Sol Bamba (25), Callum Paterson (45), Kenneth Zohore (58).

Halftime: 1-2.

Ipswich 0, Hull 3

Hull: Markus Henriksen (18), Harry Wilson (40), Jarrod Bowen (47).

Halftime: 0-2.

England League One
Rochdale 0, Southend 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Bury 0, Peterborough 1

Peterborough: Jack Marriott (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Rotherham 2

Milton Keynes Dons: Robbie Muirhead (36, 58), Peter Pawlett (42).

Rotherham: Semi Ajayi (11), Jon Taylor (75).

Halftime: 2-1.

Blackpool 1, Charlton 0

Blackpool: Jimmy Ryan (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two
Exeter 0, Yeovil 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Coventry 2, Luton Town 2

Coventry: Peter Vincenti (3), Marc McNulty (45).

Luton Town: Scott Cuthbert (55), James Collins (88).

Halftime: 2-0.

Barnet 1, Port Vale 1

Barnet: Alex Nicholls (4).

Port Vale: Anton Forrester (51).

Halftime: 1-0.