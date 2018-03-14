BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Barnsley 1, Norwich 1
Barnsley: Oliver McBurnie (45).
Norwich: Josh Murphy (71).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Wolverhampton 3, Reading 0
Wolverhampton: Matt Doherty (40, 73), Benik Afobe (58).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Sheffield United 2, Burton Albion 0
Sheffield United: Enda Stevens (29), David Brooks (64).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Aston Villa 1, QPR 3
Aston Villa: James Chester (88).
QPR: Ryan Manning (12), Jake Bidwell (33), Luke Freeman (82).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Brentford 1, Cardiff 3
Brentford: Neal Maupay (5).
Cardiff: Sol Bamba (25), Callum Paterson (45), Kenneth Zohore (58).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Ipswich 0, Hull 3
Hull: Markus Henriksen (18), Harry Wilson (40), Jarrod Bowen (47).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Rochdale 0, Southend 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bury 0, Peterborough 1
Peterborough: Jack Marriott (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Milton Keynes Dons 3, Rotherham 2
Milton Keynes Dons: Robbie Muirhead (36, 58), Peter Pawlett (42).
Rotherham: Semi Ajayi (11), Jon Taylor (75).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Blackpool 1, Charlton 0
Blackpool: Jimmy Ryan (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Exeter 0, Yeovil 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Coventry 2, Luton Town 2
Coventry: Peter Vincenti (3), Marc McNulty (45).
Luton Town: Scott Cuthbert (55), James Collins (88).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Barnet 1, Port Vale 1
Barnet: Alex Nicholls (4).
Port Vale: Anton Forrester (51).
Halftime: 1-0.