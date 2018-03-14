UN received 138 allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it received 138 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse in 2017, some involving multiple perpetrators and victims and over 40 percent arising from U.N. peacekeeping missions.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report released Tuesday that the 62 allegations against personnel deployed in 10 peacekeeping missions and one political mission was a decrease from the 104 allegations reported in 2016.

But the U.N. chief says that much still remains to be done "to ensure the United Nations has its own house in order."

Guterres says a new strategy to tackle the increase in sexual abuse and exploitation by U.N. peacekeepers and staff announced a year ago "is bearing fruit."

Nevertheless, he says continuing incidents cause "damage and distress to the people we have pledged to protect."