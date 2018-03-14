Former Brazil volleyball coach Freitas dies at 68

SAO PAULO (AP) — Bebeto de Freitas, a former volleyball coach who led Brazil to silver at the 1984 Olympics, has died of a heart attack shortly after attending a news conference for the soccer club he currently served. He was 68.

Freitas was working as a director at Atletico Mineiro, which announced in a statement that he died Tuesday after feeling chest pains at the club's training ground in Belo Horizonte.

The club said Freitas was taken to a hospital by helicopter but could not be revived.

After a successful career in volleyball as both player and coach, Freitas became one of the most popular soccer executives in Brazil.

He previously served as chairman of his boyhood club Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro.