The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending March 11, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle - 9781429915649 - (Farrar, Straus and Giroux (BYR))

3. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah - 9781250165619 - (St. Martin's Press)

4. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts - 9781250123107 - (St. Martin's Press)

5. The Escape Artist by Brad Meltzer - 9781455559510 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Red Sparrow by Jason Matthews - 9781476706146 - (Scribner)

7. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250130938 - (St. Martin's Press)

8. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn - 9780062678447 - (William Morrow)

10. The Lost Island by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child - 9781455525782 - (Grand Central Publishing)

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

____