Tuesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/14 04:31
Toronto 100 322 311—13 13 0
Atlanta 001 112 100—6 15 2

Sanchez, Axford (5), Breslow (6), Guerrieri (6), Mayza (8), Rowley (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Kazmir, Socolovich (4), Gomez (5), Graham (10), Brothers (11), Peterson (12), and Suzuki, Brantly. W_Sanchez 2-0. L_Kazmir 0-1. HRs_Hernandez, Maile; Freeman, Acuna.

___

Baltimore 000 130 210—7 9 0
Minnesota 004 010 000—5 9 1

Tillman, Hart (3), Edgin (5), Mesa (6), Yacabonis (8), Teague (9), and Wynns, Sisco; Lynn, Rodney (4), Hildenberger (5), Rogers (6), Jaye (8), and Castro, Garver. W_Mesa 3-1. L_Rogers 0-1. Sv_Teague. HRs_Santander, Wynns.

___

Detroit 001 000 001—2 9 1
New York Yankees 000 000 020—2 4 0

Zimmermann, Stumpf (6), VerHagen (7), Coleman (8), Farmer (9), and McCann, Norris; Sabathia, Warren (5), Chapman (6), Robertson (7), Green (8), Gallegos (9), and Sanchez, Higashioka. HRs_Martin; Gregorius.

___

Tampa Bay 003 000 000—3 6 1
Philadelphia 001 101 003—6 5 1

Archer, Roe (5), Alvarado (6), Hudson (7), Pruitt (8), and Sucre, Carrillo; Hutchison, Rivero (3), Eshelman (4), Brown (8), Casimiro (9), and Knapp, Rupp. W_Casimiro 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-2. HRs_Span, Robertson; Franco, Valentin.

___

St. Louis 650 000 000—11 11 1
Miami 013 000 000—4 7 0

Martinez, Bowman (5), Cecil (6), Guilmet (7), Brebbia (8), Norris (9), and Molina; Urena, Mazza (1), Guerrero (3), Tazawa (10), Steckenrider (11), Smith (12), and Telis, Holaday. W_Martinez 1-0. L_Urena 2-1. HRs_Dietrich.

___

Houston 002 001 201—6 9 0
New York Mets (ss) 100 000 000—1 7 3

Cole, Peacock (5), Giles (6), Martes (7), Dorris (9), and Federowicz, Stassi; Syndergaard, Gsellman (5), Ramos (7), Blevins (8), Purke (9), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton. W_Cole 2-0. L_Syndergaard 0-2. HRs_De Goti; Nimmo.

___