Protest over infrastructure turns violent in Panama's Colon

COLON, Panama (AP) — A protest has turned into violent clashes with police in Panama's second city of Colon, which is home to a strategic port at the northern end of the country's interoceanic canal.

Demonstrators are angry over what they see as the slow pace of a multimillion-dollar plan to revitalize Colon's collapsed sewer system, water supply and housing.

A march called by a social and union movement ended without incident in the city center Tuesday. But splinter groups of protesters threw rocks at police, burned tires and tried to break into some businesses.

There was no immediate information from authorities about injuries or arrests.

Government public works official Jorge Gonzalez asked Colon residents to be patient and said the revitalization project is more than 50 percent complete.