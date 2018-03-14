House vote nears on GOP bill easing use of unproven drugs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is nearing a vote on a Republican bill easing how experimental drugs are provided to people with terminal illnesses. Its fate is uncertain because it's opposed by top Democrats and scores of patients' groups.

The "Right to Try" legislation is backed by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Republicans say it would give hope to patients with fatal diseases and set up safeguards to protect them.

Democrats say the measure would achieve little since the federal Food and Drug Administration already approves nearly all requests it receives for an existing program that lets patients use unproven treatments. They also said the proposal was risky because it rolls back FDA oversight in the process.

A spokesman for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she'll oppose the legislation.