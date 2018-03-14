Santner to miss NZ vs. England test series

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Allrounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of New Zealand's test series against England with a knee injury which requires surgery.

Leg spinner Todd Astle has been called into the New Zealand squad in Santner's place for the series which begins on March 22 with a day-night test at Auckland's Eden Park. The second test begins in Christchurch on March 30.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Wednesday that Santner will undergo surgery and will likely miss the Indian Premier League and a spell in England county cricket.

Batsman Ross Taylor is expected to be fit for the series after receiving treatment for a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, allrounder Ben Stokes will miss England's pink ball warmup match against a New Zealand XI from Wednesday with a back injury.