The Latest: Convicted former Cuomo aide thanks supporters

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the bribery conviction of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

A former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's disappointed about his bribery conviction but will "move forward" as he and his lawyers weigh their options.

Joseph Percoco spoke briefly outside court Tuesday after a Manhattan jury delivered its verdict. Defense attorney Barry Bohrer says they're considering an appeal.

The jury convicted Percoco of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and soliciting bribes.

Percoco thanked his family, friends and legal team for standing by him.

___

12:30 p.m.

A former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been convicted of accepting bribes.

A jury delivered a verdict Tuesday in the trial of Joseph Percoco after deliberating for parts of three weeks.

It convicted Percoco on two counts of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and one count of soliciting bribes.

Jurors informed the court twice that they were deadlocked in the case against Percoco and three businessmen accused of bribing him.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni told the jury to keep deliberating.

Percoco was a longtime friend of the governor and the manager of his 2014 re-election campaign.

Defense lawyers said the payments were legitimate fees for consulting work performed when Percoco was out of state government.

___

10:55 a.m.

Jurors at the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have asked the judge if they could return a verdict on some counts but not others.

They sent out a note Tuesday at the trial of Joseph Percoco and three businessmen. The parties were agreeing on language to read to the jurors.

The jurors have resumed deliberating twice after saying they were deadlocked.

Prosecutors say Percoco accepted over $300,000 in bribes, most of it in the form of a job for his wife. The government also alleged he accepted $35,000 in cash.

Defense attorneys say there were no bribes. Cuomo has not been accused of wrongdoing.

___

10:10 a.m.

Jurors at the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are deliberating a day after announcing a second deadlock.

The jurors wrote in a note Monday that they'd struck out after considering "the facts and the evidence with open minds." They had also said last week that they were divided with no hope of a consensus in the six-week trial of Joseph Percoco and three businessmen.

After instructions from the judge, they worked into the afternoon and resumed on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Percoco accepted over $300,000 in bribes, most of it in the form of a job for his wife. The government also alleged he accepted $35,000 in cash.

Defense attorneys say there were no bribes.